6 family members dead after Allen brothers carry out murder-suicide plot

Allen police say two brothers killed four family members before killing themselves over the weekend.

Their bodies were found Monday morning when a friend found a rambling suicide note describing what led up to this tragedy.

Police have released the names of the family members killed:

Farbin Towhid, 19 – sister

Iren Islam, 56 – mother

Towhidul Islam, 54 – father

Altafun Nessa,77 – grandmother

Farhan Towhid, 19 – suspect

Tanvir Towhid, 21 - suspect

The Allen Police Department said it got a call for a welfare check at a home on Pine Bluff Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Officers who went to the home found both parents, three adult children and their grandmother dead from gunshot wounds.

The family was from Bangladesh. One of Farhan’s friends was concerned he was suicidal.

The grandmother was visiting from their native Bangladesh.

"The mother-in-law was supposed to go back to Bangladesh next month," explained Quamrul Ahsan, with the Bangladesh Association of North Texas.

"Two brothers entered into an agreement that they were going to complete suicide and from that it went to where the entire family was taken with them," explained Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty.

Based on decomposition, police believe the killings happened sometime Saturday. Police got a call from Farhan’s friend about 1 a.m. Monday morning.

"The friend had seen the post that his friend made on Instagram, and that’s what made him call and say that he was concerned for his wellbeing," Felty explained.

Farhan’s post said why he was going to kill his family. It rambles from battling with depression since 2016 and cutting himself to being unhappy with how the TV show "The Office" ended and how easy it was for Tanvir to purchase a gun.

In the note, Farhan detailed "depression since 9th grade" and "the first time [he] cut himself." He also wrote: "the only reason for existence is happiness," and that he shouldn’t live if he’s not happy.

According to the note, Farhan said "they would spend the rest of their lives feeling guilt, despair...I could just do them a favor and take them with me."

The two boys were students at UT Austin. The sister had a full scholarship to NYU.

"Get to know your family first. Talk to your kids and your children and see what they're up to," Ahsan said. "Talk to your neighbors so nothing like happens like this anymore."

Faiza Rahman says she was close friends with Farhan.

"I haven’t mended the two versions of him in my head yet. You know the one who I knew and was so close to and would talk to for like hours upon end about anything, and like the one that did this," she said. "Like this was supposed to be himself showing how much he loved them, and I know it doesn’t make sense to us."

Friends say they knew Farhan previously cut himself.

The families were from Bangladesh and belonged to a number of DFW groups related to their background. Many gathered outside their home Monday regretting they never saw this coming.

Police say there were no records of any problems at the home.

The note posted to Instagram indicates the 21-year old brother bought the gun used in the killings. Police say there’s still a whole lot left to uncover.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741.

Click here for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.