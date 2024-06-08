Things to do in the DMV: 6 DC bars perfect for the summer

Summer is steadily approaching, and summer hours are beginning to kick in. Luckily, the nation's capital has many bars with special summer deals and events.

Here are six places in D.C. for a unique summer bar experience:

Located in Adams Morgan, this saloon boasts a surplus of whiskey options, crustaceans to chow down on, balcony rooms, and tiki bars to relax in. For the entirety of June, Jack Rose is celebrating the sunny days and summer nights with their Sunny Days Happy Hour from Thursday through Saturday with $6 beers and half-priced bites and Summer Nights on Fridays and Saturdays with a $10 Beer and shot combo.

A full-service Latino cocktail bar, Serenata crafts cocktails are Latin American-inspired with many containing tequila, mezcal, and rum. For Father’s Day, Serenata will host the "King’s Service Experience," to honor father figures. Tables will receive complimentary cigars and tiny bites. Frequent DC performer DJ Lalee will be spearheading the music.

A 2024 James Beard Finalist, Service Bar D.C. has an ever-changing cocktail menu meant to spice it up for locals. Serving classic American food, their menu constantly changes except for the fried chicken, which they claim is perfect. On June 10th, Service Bar is partnering up with three other bars crafting cocktails from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Taproom Extension of the Dead Rabbit Pub as a part of the Bar Convent Brooklyn Bar and Beverage Trade Show.

Owner Ryan Chetiyawardana runs a bar attempting to capture America’s diverse cultural heritage at the lower level of Riggs Hotel. On June 10th, Silver Lyan will showcase their signature drinks, music, and more from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event partners with three of D.C.’s finest bars: Service Bar, Allegor, and Press Club, celebrating Bar Covnent Brooklyn with a twist. Bookings are done through their website.

An award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant, the Green Zone pronounces itself as the only Middle Eastern cocktail bar in D.C. on their Instagram. Drinks like the Saz'iraq, Lebanese No. 1, Janissary Corps, and the legendary Mint Lemonade represent their Middle Eastern touch. On Fridays, they host Arabic & Middle Eastern DJs to play to play tunes. On Saturday is their international DJ day.

A local sports bar in Columbia Heights, Thirsty Crow D.C., serves a diverse menu including Malaysian dishes. One of their popular drinks is the Tea’s Knees, which has black tea-infused gin and slated honey syrup. Their hours are from Monday to Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Fridays through Saturdays. They host King Trivia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and have pool tables for $10 per hour.