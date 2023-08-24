59-year-old missing Hagerstown man murdered

Authorities have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the murder of a 59-year-old missing man in Upper Marlboro in late May.

The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Boisey Neal of Glen Burnie. He is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Shawn Eric Hall of Hagerstown. Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Authorities learned through an investigation that Hall traveled to Upper Marlboro around the time of his disappearance.

Prince George's County detectives located skeletal remains in the 13300 block of Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro on August 23. Authorities say based on collected evidence, the remains are believed to be those of Shawn Hall. Cause of death has not been determined.



Neal was identified as the suspect, located and arrested the same day. The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

He has been charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.