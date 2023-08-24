Expand / Collapse search

59-year-old missing Hagerstown man murdered

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the murder of a 59-year-old missing man in Upper Marlboro in late May. 

The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Boisey Neal of Glen Burnie. He is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Shawn Eric Hall of Hagerstown. Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Authorities learned through an investigation that Hall traveled to Upper Marlboro around the time of his disappearance.

Featured

KIPP DC student forced to lift shirt, expose herself after underwire in bra sets off metal detector
article

KIPP DC student forced to lift shirt, expose herself after underwire in bra sets off metal detector

A D.C. mother is furious after she says her 17-year-old daughter was forced to lift her shirt and bra in front of an administrator while in a private room at her high school after the underwire in her bra apparently set off a metal detector.  



Prince George's County detectives located skeletal remains in the 13300 block of Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro on August 23. Authorities say based on collected evidence, the remains are believed to be those of Shawn Hall. Cause of death has not been determined.

Neal was identified as the suspect, located and arrested the same day. The motive for the murder remains under investigation. 

He has been charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.