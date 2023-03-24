58-year-old woman dead after pedestrian crash in Fairfax County

A woman is dead after an early morning crash in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and John Marshall Drive in Seven Corners.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was attempting to cross Wilson Boulevard in a pedestrian crossing, when a 2003 Honda Accord ran through the intersection and hit her.

The woman, who was identified as Ana Julia Acosta De Ostorga, 58, of Falls Church, Virginia, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Honda remained at the scene after the crash.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-280-0543.

