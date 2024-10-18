52 year old charged after inappropriately touching a child in DC: police
WASHINGTON - A D.C. man has been arrested and charged after inappropriately touching a child.
The suspect, 52-year-old Juan Jose Reina, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with simple assault.
According to police, Reina works in an apartment building and approached the child in the hallway on Monday, September 30 around 3:30 p.m. The suspect touched the victim inappropriately and fled the scene.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone who was a victim of a similar assault or who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact police.