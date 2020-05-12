51 Tyson Foods workers positive for coronavirus in Maine

Fifty-one workers at a Tyson Foods poultry plant in Portland, Maine, tested positive for coronavirus after facility-wide testing, and 31 were not showing any symptoms, the company said.

The Portland plant employs 403 workers and contractors, meaning that more than 10 percent of the workforce contracted the virus. Cumberland County, where the plant is located, has reported 714 cases of the virus.

Tyson is ramping up its response to workers contracting coronavirus and is trying out advanced testing capabilities and enhanced on-site health care at plants including the Portland facility.

Coronavirus has infected workers at 115 meat and poultry processing plants in 19 states, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. More than 4,900 workers contracted the virus, and at least 20 have died.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we are working with local health departments to manage the impact of this pandemic on our team members, their families and our communities," Tom Brower, Senior Vice President of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods, said in a statement.

Tyson's Portland plant was closed for sanitization May 2 to 4 while workers were tested. It resumed limited production on May 7. Workers who contract coronavirus receive paid leave.

Tyson has bumped up short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 "to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick," the company said.

