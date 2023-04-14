5,000 fentanyl pills mailed from California to Maryland intercepted; 2 face charges

Authorities say two people are facing charges in connection with coordinating the shipment of 5,000 fentanyl pills from California to Maryland.

The investigation began in November 2022 when detectives intercepted a parcel at a private shipping company that contained the pills.

The pills were set to be delivered to a house in Waldorf. The pills, which were stamped to resemble OxyContin pills, were going to be illegally sold and distributed, investigators say.

Detectives identified two suspects involved in the shipping and receiving of the pills as Quecealla Turner, 22, of Waldorf and Marvin Anthony Bussie, 20, of Oxon Hill.

Marvin Anthony Bussie | Charles Co Sheriff@CCSOMD

Both have been indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury and multiple charges including conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

Police say Turner was served her indictment and Bussie was located and on April 4 in Largo. Bussie also had an open warrant through the DEA for attempting to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of an airport in Los Angeles, California last year.

Bussie is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.