500 animals killed in barn fire in Prince William County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:01AM
News
FOX 5 DC

GAINESVILLE, Va. - Over 500 animals were killed in a large barn fire in Prince William County early Sunday morning.

Prince William County Fire & Rescue System

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.

Officials estimate at least 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs, and three pigs were killed.

No injuries were reported. Roads in the area were closed for approximately 30 minutes. The structure was totally destroyed.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze was accidental.