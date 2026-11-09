5-year-old struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

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The Brief A 5-year-old child was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County. Officers responded shortly before noon for a report of a pedestrian collision. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.



A 5-year-old child was injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County.

Officers responded shortly before noon to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Kayson Street for a report of a pedestrian collision involving a vehicle.

Emergency personnel found the child suffering from what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.