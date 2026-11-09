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5-year-old struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published November 9, 2026 12:51 PM EST
Published November 9, 2026 12:51 PM EST
article

The Brief

    • A 5-year-old child was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County.
    • Officers responded shortly before noon for a report of a pedestrian collision.
    • The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 5-year-old child was injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County.

Officers responded shortly before noon to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Kayson Street for a report of a pedestrian collision involving a vehicle.

Emergency personnel found the child suffering from what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

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