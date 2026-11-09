5-year-old struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
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MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 5-year-old child was injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County.
Officers responded shortly before noon to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Kayson Street for a report of a pedestrian collision involving a vehicle.
Emergency personnel found the child suffering from what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.