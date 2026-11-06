2 young children missing from Southwest DC, believed kidnapped by mom: MPD
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two young children that they say were kidnapped by their mother on Friday.
What we know:
The siblings, 11-month-old Ani'ah Thompson and 2-year-old Angelo Thompson, were last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, SW, according to MPD.
Police say the children were kidnapped by their mother, Tiffany Baker.
Why you should care:
Ani'ah Thompson has black hair and brown eyes, according to police, and was last seen wearing dark pants, a red and white jacket and white sneakers. She was in a black stroller. Angelo Thompson has brown eyes and brown hair, police said, and was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, tan pants and dark sneakers.
Their mother, Tiffany Baker, was last seen in a purple and pink shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
What you can do:
Police asked anyone who might have information on the children's whereabouts to contact investigators by calling 202-576-6768.
The Source: Information in this story is from a bulletin from the Metropolitan Police Department.