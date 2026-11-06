2 young children missing from Southwest DC, believed kidnapped by mom: MPD

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The Brief Ani'ah Thompson and Angelo Thompson were last seen on Friday, Nov. 6. Police say the children are with their mom, Tiffany Baker. The children were last seen shortly before 2 p.m.



The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two young children that they say were kidnapped by their mother on Friday.

What we know:

The siblings, 11-month-old Ani'ah Thompson and 2-year-old Angelo Thompson, were last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, SW, according to MPD.

Police say the children were kidnapped by their mother, Tiffany Baker.

Why you should care:

Ani'ah Thompson has black hair and brown eyes, according to police, and was last seen wearing dark pants, a red and white jacket and white sneakers. She was in a black stroller. Angelo Thompson has brown eyes and brown hair, police said, and was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, tan pants and dark sneakers.

Their mother, Tiffany Baker, was last seen in a purple and pink shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

What you can do:

Police asked anyone who might have information on the children's whereabouts to contact investigators by calling 202-576-6768.