5 year old goes home with bruises, Assistant Principal in Virginia charged with misdemeanor; police

An assistant principal has been charged with misdemeanor, assault and battery after a 5-year-old student went home with bruises on her back and ribs.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an incident at Spotswood Elementary School involving a member of their staff on August 28. It was reported that a 5-year-old student had been assaulted by the Assistant Principal, Misty Kelley.

Featured article

According to the child’s mother, when the child returned home from school, she noticed bruising on her back and ribs. The mother questioned her child as to how she received the injuries, and she stated an adult at the school grabbed her because she didn’t want to walk. It was later determined through the investigation, that the adult who allegedly inflicted the injuries was the Assistant Principal of the school.



The Spotsylvania County Public Schools central office administration was contacted as protocol. Ms. Kelley was placed on administrative leave as soon as they were notified.



52-year-old Misty Tamera Kelley has been charged with misdemeanor, assault and battery. Kelley has since turned herself into authorities and was released on her own recognizance.