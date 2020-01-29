5-year-old girl walked out of DC daycare; missing for about an hour Tuesday before found safe, police say

A young girl is safe after police say she walked out of her school's daycare in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday morning and remained missing for about an hour.

The incident was reported at the Hope Community Public Charter School in the 2900 block of 8th Street.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A police report says an officer responded to the school where a 5-year-old girl had been reported missing from her daycare.

Authorities say the girl went missing at approximately 6 a.m. and was found about an hour later less than a mile away in the 2700 block of 10th Street.

She was brought back to the school and reunited with her mother. Police say cameras inside the school captured her leaving.