5-year-old girl safe after carjacking in Southeast: police
WASHINGTON - A man stole a car with a 5-year-old girl inside Wednesday afternoon, and while the child is now safe, police are still looking for the thief.
D.C. police said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. reporting the carjacking on Howard Street.
It's unclear exactly where the car was found, but nearly 40 minutes later – police said the vehicle and the car were recovered and taken to the Sixth District Police Station in Northeast.
They're now searching for a man who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt.
