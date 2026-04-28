5-year-old child and 2 men shot in 2nd Northwest DC shooting

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The Brief A shooting in Northwest Washington left a 5-year-old child and two adult men injured Tuesday evening. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.



The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Washington that left a 5-year-old child and two adult men injured Tuesday evening.

What we know:

According to police, the initial call came in around 7:10 to 7:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 400 block of N Street NW.

Authorities later confirmed that three victims were shot: a 5-year-old child and two adult males. All were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A crime alert issued by the department’s Third District also reported officers were investigating activity in the 500 block of N Street NW and searching for two Black male suspects last seen wearing all dark clothing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the conditions of the victims.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.