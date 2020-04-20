5 tips to fix teleworking aches and pains
WASHINGTON - It has been about a month of teleworking for some people -- and with it comes new aches and pains. Chiropractor physician Dr. Ray Solano joined us to share five tips -- and a few exercises -- for finding relief.
- Strive for 1 hour of movement every day to counteract the sedentary lifestyle
- Promote good workstation posture
- Eat a clean diet and drink plenty of water
- Positive mental attitude
- Self-Care
Advertisement
More online at SolanoSpine.com