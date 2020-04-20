5 tips to fix teleworking aches and pains

It has been about a month of teleworking for some people -- and with it comes new aches and pains. Chiropractor physician Dr. Ray Solano joined us to share five tips -- and a few exercises -- for finding relief.

- Strive for 1 hour of movement every day to counteract the sedentary lifestyle

- Promote good workstation posture

- Eat a clean diet and drink plenty of water

- Positive mental attitude

- Self-Care

