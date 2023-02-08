5 takeaways from President Biden's second State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union Address was filled with plenty of promises, praises, and some slight political barbs.

The president urged Congress to work with him to "finish the job" of rebuilding the middle class and uniting the country post-pandemic.

He spent 73 minutes painting a picture of a nation on the rebound, making solid progress – especially with the economy – under his leadership.

Here are 5 takeaways from Biden's second SOTU speech:

Biden applauds former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

WASHINGTON, DC UNITED STATES- FEBRUARY 8: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) smiles as President Joe Biden speaks to Congress during his State of The Union address on February 8th, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency Expand

The president said that he wanted to give "special recognition" to the California Representative who served as speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. She "will be considered the greatest speaker in the history of this country," Biden said.

The President continues to tout job growth and record unemployment lows

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listen on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of t Expand

President Biden continues to tout the country's unemployment rate, which according to the U.S. Department of Labor is at 3.4% as of January. He acknowledged the figure is at a 50-year low and the country is seeing near record-low unemployment for Black and Hispanic workers. "We’ve already created 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs, the fastest growth in 40 years," he said.

Bernie Sanders still wearing his mask

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrive before the State of the Union address on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The speech marks Pre Expand

COVID restrictions may have loosened on Capitol Hill, but that didn't stop Senator Bernie Sanders from wearing his KN95 mask snuggly around his face at Tuesday's State of the Union. Sanders, 81, isn't the only member of Congress who doctors would consider high risk to catch the infectious disease. However, he appeared to be the only one wearing a mask within the House Chamber.

"Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much," Biden said during his speech. "Today, COVID no longer controls our lives."

Biden booed by detractors

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Wash Expand

While taking a slight jab at Republicans, Biden was booed by several members of the GOP and cameras caught Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene calling the president a "liar."

"Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans," Biden said. "All of you at home should know what their plans are: Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset … I'm not saying it's the majority … Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I'll give you a copy of the proposal."

"Finish the job!"

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listen on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of t Expand

President Biden said the phrase "finish the job" at least 12 times during his State of the Union address. With two years left in his term, the president acknowledged he has more work to do. He used parts of speech to urge Congress to help him "finish the job" on several key initiatives he has stood on throughout his presidency.

Biden asked Congress to "finish the job" capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month for every American who needs it. He also asked lawmakers to "finish the job" confronting climate change, banning assault weapons, addressing police reform and getting more families access to quality and affordable housing, among other unfinished business.

Watch the full 2023 State of the Union below: