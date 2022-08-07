5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit ends in crash involving police cars, Circulator Bus and sedan in DC

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. involving a police car, a Circulator Bus, and a Park Police vehicle.

Metropolitan Police confirm to FOX 5 that the call came in around 8:15 a.m. Sunday for a crash near the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Stanton Road Southeast.

Investigators say the crash involved a Prince George's County Police cruiser, a Circulator Bus, a Park Police cruiser, and a sedan.

MPD confirms that four juveniles who were in the sedan and the driver of the Circulator bus were taken to an area hospital after the crash. Police say they are expected to recover.

Prince George's County Police tell FOX 5 that the incident began after a carjacking in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Authorities say police spotted the carjacked sedan around 8:00 a.m. at a shopping center in the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road, and began pursuing the car. The pursuit led officers into D.C., where the crash ultimately occurred.

MPD says multiple firearms were recovered at the scene after the crash.

According to D.C. Circulator officials the crash happened after the sedan attempted to pass the bus in oncoming traffic as the bus was trying to make a left.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.