5 people hospitalized after tour bus, firetruck collide in DC

Authorities are investigating a crash between a firetruck and a tour bus that happened in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday, leaving five people injured.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the crash happened around 12 p.m. in the 3800 block of Alabama Avenue, near the intersection for Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators say a tour bus and firetruck, that was responding to a call, collided at the intersection sending five people to the hospital with injuries.

According to officials, the five injured people were all passengers on the firetruck. Investigators say the only person on the tour bus, at the time of the crash, was the driver.

Four of the injured people are members of D.C. Fire and EMS and the other passenger is a member of the Office of Unified Communications.

Officials believe the injuries are all non-life threatening.

Investigators have not indicated what led up to the crash.