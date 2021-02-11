5 people associated with the Proud Boys charged in connection with Capitol riot

article

Federal prosecutors have filed a new case Thursday against five Proud Boys associates who reportedly participated in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The five defendants facing charges are Louis Enrique Colon, Christopher Kuehne, Cory Konold, Felicia Konold and William Chrestman.

READ MORE: Rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Democrats claim in impeachment trial

According to an affidavit, the five members conspired and coordinated together, entered the Capitol grounds, then attempted to prevent law enforcement action.

Prosecutors say Colon arrived in tactical gear and Chrestman was armed with a respirator, a club, and an axe handle that was disguised as a flag.

According to the Department of Justice, Felicia and Cory Konold were arrested Thursday in Arizona. Meanwhile, Chrestman, Colon and Kuehne were arrested Thursday in Missouri.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

All five defendants are being charged with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, without lawful authority (with 1752(b)(1)(A) enhancement), and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chrestman is also facing an additional charge for threats to assault law enforcement officers.

William Chrestman (U.S. Department of Justice)

Louis Enrique Colon (U.S. Department of Justice)

Christopher Kuehne (U.S. Department of Justice)

Felicia Konold (U.S. Department of Justice)