5 arrested in connection with Prince George’s County New Year’s Day homicide, authorities say

Prince George's County police say they have arrested and charged five people in connection with a deadly New Year's Day robbery and stabbing.

Authorities identified the suspects as 23-year-old Yery Pascual Miguel, 21-year-old Jose Cordon-Estrada, 19-year-old Widman Arevalo Cabrera, 18-year-old Cristian Sandoval-Lopez and 15-year-old Cesar Miguel-Mejia.

(L to R) Jose Cordon-Estrada, Widman Arevalo Cabrera, Cesar Miguel-Mejia, Cristian Sandoval-Lopez, Yery Pascual Miguel (Prince George's County Police)

Just before 1 a.m. on January 1, officers responded to the 8100 block of 15th Avenue where they found 44-year-old Faustino Lopez of Langley Park, outside of a building suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The five suspects have been charged as adults with first and second degree murder, assault, armed robbery and additional charges. They are being held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512, 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online to PGCrimeSolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app and refer to case number 21-0000016.