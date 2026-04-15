5 arrested for burglary in DC; puppy taken from home still missing

The Brief Five people were arrested after burglarizing a home in D.C. During the break-in, they took a puppy. The small dog still hasn't been found. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Cruz's return.



Multiple suspects have been arrested after a group broke into an apartment and stole a puppy.

While police have suspects in custody, the puppy is still missing, and his owner is asking for someone to come forward to bring him home.

What happened :

Police say around 10:30 p.m. on March 1, five suspects broke into a unit at the Solstice Apartments in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, NE.

D.C. police are charging 28-year-old Dijon Fendell with breaking into the apartment on the third floor of the building.

Police say the suspects broke in and stole the puppy.

His owner wants help finding him, saying he was an emotional support dog for her children.

The puppy:

The family says Cruz is an 11-week-old adorable Shitzu stolen from his home at the exterior.

Police say Fendell, 26-year-old Yvonne Young, and three other suspects, who were also arrested, broke in while no one was home and stole Cruz, along with three TVs, a PlayStation, and some clothes.

Detectives arrested the four other suspects last month, charging them all with burglary.

Family heartbroken:

"Extremely devastated about the situation. I have young children and that was their pet," his owner told FOX 5. "Let us know where he is, help us get our dogs back."

Cruz's owner says she is so traumatized by what happened that she has not returned to this apartment ever since.

If you recognize Cruz and know where he is, call D.C. police.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Cruz's return.