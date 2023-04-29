5 adults, 2 children displaced after Woodbridge townhouse fire

Five adults and two children have been displaced after a fire caused extensive damage to a townhouse in Woodbridge early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at a townhouse in the 3200 block of Birchdale Square and saw fire showing and spreading into an adjoining home.

Two homes were damaged by the fire causing extensive damage to the first home and moderate damage to the second. No injuries were reported.

The two homes were deemed unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross is assisting five adults and two children displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in an electrical outlet in an upstairs bedroom.