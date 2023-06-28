Celebrate 4th of July with these food freebies and deals

article

Whether you’re planning to host a Fourth of July barbecue or traveling for the long weekend, food will certainly be part of the holiday plans.

There are several deals and freebies that have been announced by food chains during America’s birthday.

Here’s a roundup of some being offered nationwide in celebration:

7-Eleven

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can get a free small Slurpee drink between July 1 and July 10. Customers who order via 7NOW Delivery can get another free Slurpee drink on July 8, the company said.

Additionally, anyone can get a free Slurpee at stores nationwide on July 11, 7-Eleven’s birthday.

Auntie Anne’s

Customers can get 25% off their order when they purchase a Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade, or Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer, plus any pretzel item. The offer runs now through Sept. 24.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon Rewards members can get $2 off CinnaPacks from now until July 31, 2023. (Credit: Provided)

From now until July 31, Cinnabon Rewards members can get $2 off CinnaPacks.

Krispy Kreme

Fans who wear red, white and blue on July 4th to participating Krispy Kreme shops will receive a free original glazed doughnut.krispy

Shake Shack

From now through July 31, shakes are buy-one-get-one-free between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time each day. Customers need to order through the Shake Shack website or on the mobile app users the promo code "SHAKEITUP."

Sonic

On July 4, customers who order online or via the Sonic mobile app after 5 p.m. local time can get cheeseburgers for half the price .

White Castle

White Castle is running a "Designated Drivers" offer through July 4. Customers who mention the offer can get a free small soft drink between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. local time at participating locations. The hamburger chain has several other deals running throughout the month of July .

This story was reported from Cincinnati.