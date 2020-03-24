4th Maryland coronavirus death was a Prince George’s County man, health officials say

A Prince George’s County man in his 60s was the fourth Marylander to dies as a result of the coronavirus, the health department announced on Tuesday.

The patient is the second Prince George's County resident to die from COVID-19, which has spread throughout the DMV.

Maryland currently has 349 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The highest concentrations of the disease are in Montgomery County, where there are 107. There are 63 in Prince George's County.

