4th grade boys accused of making sexually explicit comments, advances at Charles County school

article

Parents at an elementary school in Charles County are outraged after learning from administrators that a group of fourth-grade boys were allegedly involved in some sexually explicit encounters with girls in their grade.

It happened during recess at the Gale-Bailey Elementary School in Marbury last month.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

School administrators said the kids were playing a game of tag when the boys made the inappropriate comments.

One of the boys reportedly wrapped his arms around one of the girls. She later told administrators.

School and police launched investigations.

A 10-year-old boy who made physical contact with the girl was criminally charged, but not arrested.

Advertisement

Some parents believe that proper measures weren't taken to alert them of the incident.

The school said it also issued punishments to each of the boys who were involved in the matter.