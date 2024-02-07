Expand / Collapse search

495 Crash: Multiple vehicles involved in DC beltway collision near University Boulevard

HILLANDALE, Md. - A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 495 early Wednesday morning in the Hillandale area.

The collision happened along the outer loop of the D.C. Beltway before MD-193/University Boulevard and involved at least four vehicles.

The crash blocked at least one lane of traffic. Drivers experienced a delay of over an hour.

No injuries were reported.