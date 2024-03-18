Man killed in hit-and-run in Prince George's County, police say

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 48-year-old pedestrian dead.

The victim has been identified as Carlos Barrett Sr., of Suitland.

Police say the crash happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. on March 15 in the area of Branch Avenue and the Suitland Parkway.

They had been dispatched to the overpass for a welfare check and later found Barrett in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver involved hit Barrett in the southbound lanes of Branch Avenue. The driver did not remain on the scene.

At this time, the make and model of the car that hit Barrett is unknown.