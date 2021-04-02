44 pounds of cocaine worth over $1 million seized from freighter in Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis

More than 44 pounds of cocaine was discovered on a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis Wednesday during an inspection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say authorities were conducting an early morning examination aboard the M/V Samjohn Solidarity, a 958-foot breakbulk carrier ship that was anchored near Maryland’s capital city.

During the inspection, the team discovered 20 bricks of the narcotic concealed inside the vessel’s anchor locker. The bricks, which weighed a little more than 44 pounds, tested positive for cocaine and have a street value of more than $1 million, officials say.

"Customs and Border Protection along with our law enforcement partners remain committed to intercepting transnational criminal organizations’ attempts to smuggle their dangerous drugs into the United States and we remain steadfast in our resolve to help keep our communities safe," said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office in a statement. CBP officials say they seized an average of 3,677 pounds of drugs every day across the United States last year.

Authorities say no arrests were made and the investigation continues.