40-year-old woman killed in DC hit-and-run crash identified, police seek info

The Brief A woman was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Northeast, D.C., on Saturday night. The victim has been identified. Police are searching for a black SUV with tinted windows that fled the scene after the collision.



The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Northeast, D.C., on Saturday night. The incident occurred on Eastern Avenue, and police are now asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fled the scene.

What we know:

According to the MPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, at approximately 9:58 p.m. on September 6, 2025, for a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they found an adult female, later identified as 40-year-old Angela Boston, who was conscious and breathing. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was standing in the southeast-bound lane of traffic when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The striking vehicle, described as a black SUV with tinted windows, fled the scene.

The investigation is being handled by detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department’s Tip Line at 50411.