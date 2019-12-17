4-year-old hit by vehicle in DC, rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

article

A 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the District, according to officials.

DC police said the child was struck by a vehicle in the 4200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, SE at about 8:10 p.m.

The child was rushed to the hospital and with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

An official with Rocketship Public Schools told FOX 5 the child who was struck is a student at Rocketship Legacy Prep, but said the child was struck on a street outside the school, not in the school parking lot. Rocketship Public Schools released the following statement to FOX 5:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our student who was struck by a car on the street outside our school on Tuesday evening. We are actively working with the Metropolitan Police Department who is investigating the incident and we are providing support to our student’s family. We notified all our staff about the incident tonight and are issuing a notice to all families first thing Wednesday morning. As we gather more information from MPD’s investigation we will remain in communication with all families and continue to work together to advocate for student safety on the streets surrounding our campus."

No other details were immediately available.