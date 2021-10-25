4-year-old girl killed in Silver Spring crash last week identified

Montgomery County police have released the identity of a 4-year-old girl who was killed in a crash in Silver Spring last Thursday night.

Police began investigating when they responded to the scene on Georgia Avenue at Dexter Avenue around 10:13 p.m.

They say Iliana Hernandez of Silver Spring was killed when three vehicles collided.

The child was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital – two other people in the same vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Police have not indicated whether any criminal charges might result from the crash.

