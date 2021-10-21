1 dead, multiple injured after car accident in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police confirm one fatality and multiple injuries after a crash on Georgia Ave. at Dexter Ave.

Police responded to a multiple-vehicle collision around 10 p.m.

Officials confirm one person has died. Multiple others were injured and have been transferred to area hospitals.

Officials also say two children were transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for details.