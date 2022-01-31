4-year-old girl found alone in DC reunited with family, police say

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl found alone on a D.C. street Sunday night has been reunited with her family.

Police say the girl was found around 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue in the Northeast.

Officials described her as a Hispanic girl, 3-feet-5-inches tall weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was found wearing a beige jacket, pink hat, pink pants and multicolored UGG boots.

Police announced she was reunited with family Monday morning.