Kiddie car thieves wreak havoc in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police have charged three 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old in connection with multiple vehicle thefts, along with stealing license plates and credit cards.

Investigators say that last week, they responded to the theft of a Ford F-150 pickup truck in Rockville around 6 p.m.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

About 15 minutes later, they found the truck stopped at an intersection in Silver Spring, where they arrested the 13-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger.

Both were charged with auto theft, and released to their parents.

Investigators ultimately developed two more 13-year-old suspects and caught them as one suspect was leaving the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Sonata, and entering a Nissan Versa driven by the fourth suspect. Both vehicles had stolen license plates.

The pair were arrested on Seminole Street in Silver Spring in the allegedly stolen Versa.

Advertisement

Police believe the pair also stole credit cards from unlocked vehicles.

They were taken the Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center in Rockville where they were charged with vehicle theft, theft, and credit-card fraud.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the four were involved in any other thefts.