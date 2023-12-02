4 suspects point guns at victim, assault, and rob him in Montgomery County: police

Takoma Park Police are searching for five suspects involved in an armed robbery in Montgomery County.

Police responded to the area of Eastern Avenue and Piney Branch Road for reports of an armed robbery on December 2, at approximately 12:32 a.m. According to police, the victim was walking in the area when the suspects pulled alongside him in a red Kia (unknown model/year with temporary tags).

Four male suspects exited the vehicle and all four brandished handguns and pointed them at the victim. The driver remained in the vehicle. One of the suspects physically assaulted the victim before forcibly stealing his belongings. The four suspects returned to the suspect vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.



The victim was provided with medical assistance by Fire and Rescue. The victim was not seriously injured during the armed robbery. Police say the suspects are described as all Black males, approximately 5’9-6’0, all under the age of 25, all last seen wearing ski masks and dark clothing; four of them with handguns.



Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.