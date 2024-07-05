4 suspects break-in Virginia home and steal jewelry, wallet, and money: police

Police continue to investigate a home burglary in Gainesville, Virginia.

According to police, four suspects were pictured entering a residence located in the 14000 block of Sterling Point Dr. in Gainesville between 3:33 p.m. and 3:58 p.m. Police say four unknown individuals forcibly entered a rear deck door into the home.

Upon leaving the residence, the suspects, three women and one man, got into a gold minivan and drove out of the area. Police say jewelry, a wallet, and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

The suspects were pictured on surveillance camera. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.