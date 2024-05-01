5 injured in Southeast DC dog attack, police say

Police are investigating a reported dog attack in Southeast D.C.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1300 block of T Street, SE around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an animal attack.

According to police, five people were bit. Three people were evaluated and treated at the scene and at least one person was taken to the hospital. Police say they do not have the status of those two people.

The attack allegedly involved four dogs. At this time, police say two dogs are still on the loose and one dog has been detained.

They do not have the breed of the dogs.

FOX 5 is headed to the scene to gather more details. Check back for updates on this developing story.