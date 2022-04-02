4 people hurt after Fairfax County car crash Saturday morning

Officers responded to a car crash Saturday morning in Great Falls, Virginia that left four people injured, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fairfax County Police say officers reported to the scene of the 2 car crash at Leesburg Pike and Colvin Run Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, four people were taken to the hospital after the crash, including one person who had life-threatening injuries. It is not clear what the conditions of the other three victims are, but police say all four people remain in the hospital.

All lanes of Leesburg Pike between Beulah Road and Baron Cameron Avenue were closed for about 4 hours Saturday morning as police investigated the crash. The road has since been reopened.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Fairfax County Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.