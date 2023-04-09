4 people hurt, 3 dogs dead after house fire in Montgomery County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A house fire early Sunday morning in Montgomery County killed 3 dogs and left 3 residents and a firefighter hurt.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials the flames broke out around 1 a.m. at a home in the 9600 block of Whetstone Drive in Gaithersburg.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found heavy flames coming from the house and quickly went to work to rescue the three people inside.

All the residents were evacuated from the house and taken to area hospitals.

Officials say one of the residents suffered from life-threatening injuries during as a result of the fire. A firefighter and the other two residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three dogs belonging to the family also died in the fire.

Investigators say the fire likely started in a rear screened-in porch area of the house.

The cause remains under investigation.