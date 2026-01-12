4 masked suspects wanted in Christmas burglary of 25 stores at Montgomery shopping center: police

article

The Brief Police are searching for four masked suspects linked to a large commercial burglary in Montgomery County. Investigators say 25 businesses were broken into at a local shopping center. Surveillance images have been released as detectives ask for the public’s help.



Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four masked suspects accused of breaking into 25 businesses during a commercial burglary at a Montgomery County shopping center overnight on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred between 12:16 a.m. and 1:06 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, police said.

The burglary happened in the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road.

Investigators said the suspects forced entry into a local shopping center and stole an undisclosed amount of money from 25 stores before leaving the scene.

Suspect descriptions

Police described the suspects as four Black males, believed to be between 15 and 30 years old, who were wearing masks during the burglary.

Surveillance images of the suspects have been released as part of the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects or the burglary is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Tips can be submitted online at crimesolversmcmd.org by clicking the "Submit a Tip" link, or by calling 1-866-411-8477. Tips may remain anonymous.

Police said information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of $250 to $10,000.