4 kids injured on ride at Woodbridge carnival

The Brief Seven children were evaluated after an incident at a Woodbridge carnival, with four treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries occurred when a swing ride abruptly stopped while riders were 20–30 feet in the air. The carnival, operated by Cole Amusement Company, is ongoing through May 10.



Four children were treated for injuries Friday night at Woodbridge carnival, officials confirmed to FOX 5.

What we know:

Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue say that authorities were dispatched to the Woodbridge carnival around 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

There, they evaluated seven children, four of which were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The children were on a swing ride known as the "Funnel Force," according to reports from the Prince William Times. The swings were about 20 to 30 feet off the ground when the ride stopped abruptly instead of coming to a gradual stop, causing riders to crash into each other and into the ride.

Dig deeper:

Cole Amusement Company is running the Woodbridge Family Fun Extravaganza until May 10 at Station Plaza in north Woodbridge.