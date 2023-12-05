4 juveniles assault, rob another juvenile at McDonald's in Alexandria: police

Alexandria Police have arrested and charged four juveniles for the assault and robbery of another juvenile at McDonald's.

Police responded to a McDonald's in the area of 3646 King Street in Bradlee Shopping Center on November 13, for the report of juveniles fighting. Upon arrival, police discovered a juvenile victim sitting outside the restaurant and was transported to the hospital for injuries.

Police say two juvenile city residents were charged and arrested.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. This remains an ongoing investigation.