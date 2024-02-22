$3M worth of cocaine, other drugs found in Prince George's County home, police say

Police in Prince George’s County made a massive drug bust, seizing more than $3 million worth of cocaine and other drugs.

Willians Quintanilla Beltran, 37, has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses after the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit and Narcotics Enforcement Division executed a search warrant at his home on W Park Drive in the Langley Park area.

Officers recovered approximately 30 kilos of cocaine — worth more than $3 million — 25 ounces of cocaine laced with fentanyl, 37 grams of methamphetamine as well as more than $120,000 in cash.

Beltran is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

This investigation was funded by a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) grant awarded by the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call 301-517-2900.