30 officers injured, dozens arrested after deadly police shooting sparks unrest across Philadelphia

A total of 30 Philadelphia police officers were injured Monday night amid citywide unrest that following a deadly police-involved shooting in West Philadelphia.

The tense scenes unfolded outside the 18th Police District near 55th and Pine Streets through the night Monday.

According to police, 30 officers are in stable condition and have been treated at local hospitals after most were struck with rocks and bricks as they faced off with demonstrators.

A female officer remains in the hospital with a broken leg after police say she was struck by a pickup truck.

10 people were taken into custody and are being held at the 18th District Booking Center after authorities say they were involved in an incident near the district. Those in custody will be processed and released pending future charges for rioting and/or assaults on police.

Demonstrators faced off with police as they made their way to the 18th District following a deadly police-involved shooting earlier in the day.

In all, nearly 40 arrests were made in connection with looting and vandalism across the city. Local businesses were among the stores looted and police and fire vehicles were among the property vandalized. SKYFOX was over the scene Tuesday morning as looting continued at businesses near the scene.

On Monday afternoon, police say two officers responded to a call for a man with a weapon on the 6100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m.

The officers were met by a man who police say was carrying a knife, and officers ordered him to drop the knife multiple times. Police say the man did not comply with those orders and followed the officers around the street.

Authorities report multiple fires were set during Monday's unrest, including at this scene near 52nd Street.

The two officers then discharged their firearms, firing at least 14 shots. The man, identified as 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Video of the incident shows Wallace's mother following him, trying to get him to drop the knife, before the officers opened fire.

Shortly after the shooting, crowds began to form near the scene, before those crowds moved on to the 18th Police District where they faced off with police.

