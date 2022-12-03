3-year-old killed, 6 others hurt in Howard County chain reaction crash

A multi-vehicle crash that killed a 3-year-old on Route 29 in Howard County Friday evening is under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 29 in Ellicott City near the entrance ramp for Route 40 around 6:14 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was traveling northbound on Route 29 when it rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey.

That collision sent off a chain reaction crash involving two other vehicles.

The 3-year-old child, who was a passenger in the Honda, was taken to a nearby hosptial and later pronounced dead.

Six other people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Authorities did not indicate a cause for the crash.

Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40 was closed for approximately five hours after the incident.