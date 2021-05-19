3-year-old dies after being shot in Prince George's County

A three-year-old boy who was shot in Bowie Monday night has died, authorities say.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform our community that the three-year-old victim in this incident has passed," read a Facebook post from the City of Bowie Police Department.

Officers say the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday in an apartment building in the 16400 block of Governors Bridge Road.

Preliminarily, investigators believe the child and a parent were visiting the apartment were additional adults were present. Shortly after their arrival, police say, the child was shot. Detectives are investigating whether the shooting was accidental.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 301-516-2512.