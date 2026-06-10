3 year old boy grazed by bullet in DC shooting

The Brief 3‑year‑old boy hospitalized after a bullet grazed his ear. Officers responded to Benning Road and found the child injured. Investigators have no suspect information at this time.



A 3‑year‑old boy was hospitalized Tuesday night after a bullet grazed his ear during a shooting in the 1700 block of Benning Road, D.C. police said.

Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. and found the child injured. DC Fire and EMS transported him to a hospital.

Investigators said they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.