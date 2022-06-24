3-year-old boy found dead in freezer on Detroit's west side, police say

The Detroit Police Department said a young boy was found dead inside a home on the city's west side early Friday morning after they were called to a welfare check. According to investigators, the young boy was found inside a freezer in the home.

Police were called to a home on Monte Vista, near I-96 and Grand River on the city's west side, on a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy dead inside the home. The cause and nature of the boy's death was not released but FOX 2 learned the child's body was found in a freezer in the basement of the home.

A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody. Her relation to the boy was not known.

Detroit Police said they would be releasing more information on the tragedy later in the day. Check back to this page for more information as we get it into our newsroom.