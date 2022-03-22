3 Virginia firefighters from same station become dads within 24 hours at Spotsylvania hospital

article

Three firefighters from the same Virginia station became dads within a 24-hour period at the same hospital, according to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The hospital posted a photo on Monday of the three men holding their new babies.

Advertisement

Fort Belvoir Professional Fire Fighters wished the men well on Facebook saying, "Congratulations FF Kyle Dean, FF/M Kyle Fredrick and Lieutenant Michael Irvine. We wish all your families new additions the very best!"