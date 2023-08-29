3 teens burglarize Yorktown High School in Arlington

Authorities continue to investigate three teens burglarizing and breaking into Yorktown High School.

Officers arrived in the 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard at approximately 12:06 a.m. Friday morning in response to report of a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, it was determined three juvenile suspects entered the building and were possibly still located inside.

Officers established a perimeter during which two suspects exited the building. According to authorities, officers were able to make contact over the phone with the third suspect who subsequently exited the building. The suspects were searched and stolen property was recovered.

The juvenile suspects were referred to a deferral program.